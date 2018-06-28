Samuel Amanya
Police Searching for Lake Bunyonyi Accident Victims

Divers after getting out of Lake Bunyonyi Samuel Amanya

In short
On Thursday, a team from Marines Police, under the command of Kigezi Region Police Commander, Richard Ecega, and the Rubanda District Police Commander, Tai Ramadhan, spent over five hours searching for the bodies in the lake.

 

