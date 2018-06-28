Police Searching for Lake Bunyonyi Accident Victims

In short
On Thursday, a team from Marines Police, under the command of Kigezi Region Police Commander, Richard Ecega, and the Rubanda District Police Commander, Tai Ramadhan, spent over five hours searching for the bodies in the lake.
Police Searching for Lake Bunyonyi Accident Victims28 Jun 2018, 20:25 Comments 225 Views Rubanda, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: lake bunyonyi marines police missing victims
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.