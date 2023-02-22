Edward Eninu
Police Sets Communication Mast Ahead of Serere Polls

Police trucks and communication mast at Serere district headquarters.

In short
Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, who has also pitched camp in Serere, says that the additional deployment is met to help reduce security incidents before, during, and after polls on Thursday.

 

