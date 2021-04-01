Police Sets Up Team to Determine Retention of SPCs

In short
According to the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, the team comprising the Directorate of Human Resource and Administration, the Directorate of Operations and the Department of Finance will assess the police wage bill before coming up with the exact number of SPCs to be retained.
Police Sets Up Team to Determine Retention of SPCs1 Apr 2021, 18:52 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: SPCs Uganda police to retain some SPCs after Elections
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.