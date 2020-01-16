Police Sets Up Towing Charges for Vehicles, Motorcycles

In short
In the new charges that police have pinned on various noticeboards at Kampala Central Police Station –CPS, towing of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the Central Business District –CBD to nearby police division will cost 30,000 and 15,000 shillings respectively.
Police Sets Up Towing Charges for Vehicles, Motorcycles16 Jan 2020, 18:55 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
