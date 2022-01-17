In short
A stray bullet hit Tabiisa while attending to one of her clients. She is reported to have sustained injuries in the breast and died while being rushed to a private clinic for emergency care.
Police Shoot Saloon Woman Dead During Scuffle With Residents
Mentioned: Enoch Wante Godfrey Mukalu Iyingo Jessica Tabiisa Robert Waiswa
