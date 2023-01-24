Police Shoots Bus Tout Dead in Kisoro

In short
Moses Muftimukiza, one of the eyewitnesses told URN that while the Baby Coach bus company office in Kisoro town, Munyatwari ran amok and started beating everyone around. He explains that Munyantwari later pulled out a very sharp machete and started running after everyone at the office.
Police Shoots Bus Tout Dead in Kisoro24 Jan 2023, 17:22 Comments 96 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
