Police Shoots Suspect Dead in Lira District

David Ogwang Ococ, a suspected thief while at Tekulu village, Ojwina Division in Lira Municipality was shot dead by AIP David Erima when he tried to disarm the officer who had gone to arrest him.
Police Shoots Suspect Dead in Lira District28 May 2020, 14:38 Comments 152 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
