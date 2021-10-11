Police Slaps Aggravated Robbery Charges on 9 Members of Kayunga Gang

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has now indicated that investigators have concluded that charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder are befitting the gang because they also robbed victims with machetes. Another offence police have preferred against the accused persons is repeated conspiracy to commit crimes.
Police Slaps Aggravated Robbery Charges on 9 Members of Kayunga Gang11 Oct 2021, 17:15 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
