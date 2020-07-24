Kato Joseph
12:54

Police Sniffer Dogs Help in Arresting 7,000 Murder, Robbery Suspects

24 Jul 2020, 12:47 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Police sniffer dog being deployed to trace suspects

Police sniffer dog being deployed to trace suspects

In short
A review of specialised police units’ contribution in fighting crime in the country has revealed that the force’s sniffer dogs have been used in arresting 7,203 suspects of murder, robbery and sexual related offences.

 

Tagged with: Canine Unit. Sniffer Dogs.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.