Police Speaks Out on Religious Woes in Kumi

In short
This follows a dossier written by the Rt. Rev. Michael Okwii Esakhan, the Bishop of Kumi Diocese, in which he blames security operatives and local leaders for allegedly shielding the founder Bishop of the Upper Nile Diocese, Rt. Rev. Charles Okunya Oode from unreligious conduct.
Police Speaks Out on Religious Woes in Kumi20 Aug 2022, 13:25 Comments 95 Views Kumi, Uganda Religion Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bishop Michael Okwii Esakhan Vs Bishop Charles Okunya Oode Church of Uganda Vs Reformed Anglican Church in Kumi Kumi religious woes Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.