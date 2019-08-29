Candia Stephen
13:42

Police Stakes UGX 1m Reward for Ayivuni Police OC Murder Suspect

29 Aug 2019, 13:39 Comments 174 Views Arua, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Report
RPC W. Nile Christopher Barugahare on Bounty for killers of Ayivuni police OC.

RPC W. Nile Christopher Barugahare on Bounty for killers of Ayivuni police OC.

In short
Corporal Santos Chandwong from Omel Village Koch-Goma Sub County in Gulu District was attacked by unknown Panga wielding, cut several times on the head, his eyes removed and cut in his house near the Sub County Headquarters where he was sleeping.

 

Tagged with: UGX 1 million bounty for killers of a police officer.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.