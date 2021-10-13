Kukunda Judith
Police Starts Investigations into Kyagulanyi’s Music Diploma

13 Oct 2021, 17:25 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Bobi Wine speaking to Journalists at his home earlier

Mabirizi contends that Kyagulanyi fraudulently obtained entry into Makerere University through the mature age entry scheme since he was just 20-year- old by the time of his admission on October 21, 2000, which was contrary to Makerere University prospectus of 1999/2000 -2000/2001.

 

