In short
Uganda Radio network now understands that National Insurance Corporation Limited has asked the police to verify the lists that were submitted to State House and police for compensation.
Police Starts Verifying List of Kyambura Accident Victims for Compensation.9 Jan 2020, 13:42 Comments 204 Views Rubirizi, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Accident Compensation Property
Mentioned: Insurance Company Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.