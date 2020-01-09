EDSON KINENE
Police Starts Verifying List of Kyambura Accident Victims for Compensation.

The Affected victims cross check themselves and their property on the list.

Uganda Radio network now understands that National Insurance Corporation Limited has asked the police to verify the lists that were submitted to State House and police for compensation.

 

