Police Steps Up Road Inspection in Teso

23 Dec 2020, 06:56 Comments 112 Views Soroti, Uganda Security Updates
David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Region Police Spokesman, says the purpose of the inspection is to reduce road carnage during this festive season. He explains that all vehicles violating traffic regulations will be impounded and owners charged accordingly.

 

