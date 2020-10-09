Candia Stephen
Police Stops NRM Candidate's Procession in Arua

9 Oct 2020, 11:39 Comments 74 Views Arua, Uganda Security Human rights Politics Report
Anti-riot police pushing away the charged supporters of Jackson Atima who converged at Arua CPS today afternoon.

In short
Majority of the participants in the procession were neither wearing face masks nor observing social distancing contrary to Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

 

