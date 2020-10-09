In short
Majority of the participants in the procession were neither wearing face masks nor observing social distancing contrary to Covid-19 preventive guidelines.
Police Stops NRM Candidate's Procession in Arua9 Oct 2020, 11:39 Comments 74 Views Arua, Uganda Security Human rights Politics Report
Anti-riot police pushing away the charged supporters of Jackson Atima who converged at Arua CPS today afternoon.
