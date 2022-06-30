Police Stops Regional Inspectors of Vehicles from Testing Bus Drivers

In short
Not only bus drivers will be trekking to Naguru to get tested for class DE driving license but also trailer drivers seeking to obtain class CE. Nampiima said all this is intended to ensure competent people are licensed to chauffeur such big cars and ensure safety of other road users.
