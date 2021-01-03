Police Struggles to Retrieve Burnt Trailer from Mayuge Wetland

In short
The semi-trailer which was carrying petrol from Mombasa to Kampala is said to have suffered a head-on collision with a Mercedez Benz registration number UAB 851Y which was moving from Jinja. The trailer then overturned in Wandago wetland, Mayuge district, sparking a fire which spread to the nearby sugarcane plantation.
Police Struggles to Retrieve Burnt Trailer from Mayuge Wetland3 Jan 2021, 08:12 Comments 128 Views Mayuge, Uganda Crime Report
