Police Struggling to Stop Besigye Protest

Besigye, who left his home aboard his vehicle fitted speakers, said that he is waking up Ugandans to rise to speak with one voice to the government about the high commodity prices. Police made several attempts to stop Besigye from continuing with his speech in vain as he would immediately pick up another microphone, once police confiscate the one he was using.
Police Struggling to Stop Besigye Protest19 May 2022, 10:42 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Security Breaking news
Police officer stand infront of Besigye's vehicle in an attempt to stop him from proceeding to the city center
