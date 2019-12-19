Jesse Johnson James
Police Stuck with Body of 8-Year-Old Girls as Two Men Claim Parentage Top story

19 Dec 2019, 16:17
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson speaking to journalists from his office

In short
Tracy Amito died after felling in a septic tank in Pece Lukung Village in Laroo Division in Gulu Municipality on while trying to dispose of a baby’s waste.

 

