Police Stuck with Promotions of 8000 Superintendents, Inspectors Top story

12 Aug 2019, 07:52 Comments 211 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Updates
Top police leadership comprosed of IGP Martin Ochola, his deputy Maj Gen Stephen Muzeeyi Sabiiti and AIGPs

In short
The Director who is at the rank of Assistants Inspector General of Police-AIGP, said they have been laboring to explain to the Inspectors of Police (IPs) and AIPs that their promotions have been affected by the large number of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) who need to be promoted so that those below their rank can also be elevated.

 

