Police Surgeon Accused of Extorting Money for Postmortem

In short

The deceased persons identified as Stephen Opio, Boniface Apetu, James Omoit, Vincent Osingai, John Opio, Juventine Ebulet and John Okuda, all cattle traders from Ngora, were travelling to Otuboi cattle market in Kaberamaido district when their vehicle a fuso lorry registration number UAQ 033 T lost control and swerved off the road.