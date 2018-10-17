Olive Nakatudde
Police Tasked on 2016 Election Vehicle's Budget

Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Uganda Police Force (UPF) Undersecretary Rogers Muhairwe appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Olive Nakatudde

In short
The report indicates that police had planned for a 30 percent payment for 113 operational vehicles and 40 specialized vehicles for policing of the 2016 general elections under a four year financing facility with effect from the financial year 2014/2015. However, no single vehicle was procured ahead of the general election.

 

