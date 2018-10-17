In short
The report indicates that police had planned for a 30 percent payment for 113 operational vehicles and 40 specialized vehicles for policing of the 2016 general elections under a four year financing facility with effect from the financial year 2014/2015. However, no single vehicle was procured ahead of the general election.
Police Tasked on 2016 Election Vehicle's Budget17 Oct 2018, 19:58 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Uganda Police Force (UPF) Undersecretary Rogers Muhairwe appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.