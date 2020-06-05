Olive Nakatudde
Police Tasked to Account for UGX 37Bn COVID-19 Funds

5 Jun 2020, 18:07 Comments 176 Views Parliament Report
The Uganda Police parade takes position ahead of the budget reading.

Out of the 37.48 billion Shillings allocated to police, 76.8 million Shillings has been spent under advertising and public relations, 480 million spent on printing, stationary and photocopying, and 4.012 billion Shillings spent on special meals and drinks for the frontline officers and others.

 

