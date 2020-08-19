In short
In March, a Chinese national Zhao Long, the manager of Good Home Supermarket in Fort Portal Tourism City, was found selling Mama Kits meant for free distribution.
Police Tasked to Expedite Investigation into Sale of Mama Kits in Fort Portal
19 Aug 2020
Mentioned: Godliver Twinomugisha John Faustine Oese Mama Kits RAC Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition Steven Asiimwe Zhao Long
