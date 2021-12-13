Police Team Probes Attacks on Security Personnel as Four are Murdered

In short
Enanga explains that a team has been set up led by Director Operations AIGP Edward Ochom to establish whether the attacks are by an organised group with unknown mission interested in harvesting guns from security personnel.
Police Team Probes Attacks on Security Personnel as Four are Murdered13 Dec 2021, 19:43 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Tagged with: Fred Enanga police spokesperson
Mentioned: Busunju, Wakiso, Mbarara and Soroti district
