Police Team Probes Attacks on Security Personnel as Four are Murdered

13 Dec 2021, 19:43 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Updates
The crime scene in Mbarara moments at the killing of Oc Agaba Richard in september this year.

In short
Enanga explains that a team has been set up led by Director Operations AIGP Edward Ochom to establish whether the attacks are by an organised group with unknown mission interested in harvesting guns from security personnel.

 

