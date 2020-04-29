Kato Joseph
Police Teargas Truck Knocks Boda-Boda Cyclist Dead

29 Apr 2020 Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said investigations into the incident have commenced. The incident happened at the traffic lights erected at the junction that connects Port Bell Road, Lugogo and Nakawa roads.

 

