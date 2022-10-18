Ochola O. Dominic
Police Terminates MoU with Iran-Uganda Friendship Hospital

18 Oct 2022, 19:58 Comments 144 Views Parliament Security Health Report
Courtesy photo of the Iran-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru

According to the MoU which was signed under the leadership of the former Gen Kale Kayihura, the police was to provide land for the hospital; free electricity, water, and fuel for the generator and ambulances. The hospital would in turn provide subsidized medical treatment to police officers in return.

 

