Police Tightens Security on Marine Vessels

3 Oct 2018, 21:05 Comments 125 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Report
MV Kalangala docked at the Nakiwogo pier in Entebbe municipality Lubulwa Henry

In short
Hassan Kihanda, the Deputy Director of the Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, says they have stepped up security for marine vessels by deployed more officers to ensure rapid response whenever a vessel breaks down.

 

