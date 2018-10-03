In short
Hassan Kihanda, the Deputy Director of the Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, says they have stepped up security for marine vessels by deployed more officers to ensure rapid response whenever a vessel breaks down.
Police Tightens Security on Marine Vessels
