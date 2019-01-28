Police to Appeal Acquittal of Entebbe Murder Suspects

In short
Nakimuli was killed at the height of attacks in parts of Entebbe and Nansana municipality, in which more than 20 lives were lost in 2017. Her body was found in a banana plantation with sticks inserted in her private parts.
Police to Appeal Acquittal of Entebbe Murder Suspects28 Jan 2019, 20:58 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: murder dna investigation appeal
Mentioned: rose nakimuli ivan katongole katabi town council
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.