Baker Batte
16:37

Police to Conduct Fresh Training for Private Security Guards

10 Jul 2020, 16:28 Comments 89 Views Security Updates

In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has ordered the director in charge of private security guards and civilian firearms to immediately commence the training especially on how to manage the public and the use of firearms.

 

Tagged with: Private security
Mentioned: Fred Enanga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.