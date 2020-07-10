In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has ordered the director in charge of private security guards and civilian firearms to immediately commence the training especially on how to manage the public and the use of firearms.
Police to Conduct Fresh Training for Private Security Guards
