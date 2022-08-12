Police to Cough an Extra UGX2.3Billion for 773 Promoted Officers' Salaries

In short
The promoted officers include five promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), nine promoted to Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP), 33 promoted to Commissioner of Police (CP), 70 promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 137 promoted to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), 215 promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP) and 173 promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).
Police to Cough an Extra UGX2.3Billion for 773 Promoted Officers' Salaries12 Aug 2022, 19:40 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
