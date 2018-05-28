Dear Jeanne
18:27

Police to Deploy 7000 for Martyrs' Day

28 May 2018, 18:27 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The Kampala Metropolitan police Commander Moses Kafeero Kabugo who is currently heading the operation for the security of Namugongo ahead of the Martyr day celebrations Dear Jeanne

The Kampala Metropolitan police Commander Moses Kafeero Kabugo who is currently heading the operation for the security of Namugongo ahead of the Martyr day celebrations Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
A reliable security source but preferred anonymity says that the number was arrived at during a meeting of the Joint Operations Committee.

 

Tagged with: martyr day celebration security plan

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.