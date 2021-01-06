In short
Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson explained that police will first deploy one SPC at each of the 34,344 polling centres and the remaining balance of about 16,000 will be distributed to places which the force will have identified as hot spots.
Police to Deploy Two SPCs at Polling Stations in Hot Spots
6 Jan 2021
