Police to Develop Infrastructure and Officers' Housing Each Financial Year

5 Mar 2022, 14:48 Comments 185 Views Security Updates
AIGP Kasingye represented the Inspector General of Police J.M Okoth-Ochola for the commissioning of the newly constructed Katwe-Kabatoro police headquarters

Kasingye who commissioned the new Katwe-Kabatoro Police headquarters block in Kasese District said there is the need for more infrastructure and logistical support for the Police force to ensure effective policing.

 

