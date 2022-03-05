Police to Develop Infrastructure and Officers' Housing Each Financial Year

In short
Kasingye who commissioned the new Katwe-Kabatoro Police headquarters block in Kasese District said there is the need for more infrastructure and logistical support for the Police force to ensure effective policing.
AIGP Kasingye represented the Inspector General of Police J.M Okoth-Ochola for the commissioning of the newly constructed Katwe-Kabatoro police headquarters
