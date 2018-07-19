In short
In a message issued yesterday Wednesday 18th July 2018 to all Regional, Districts and Divisional Police Commanders, Mugyenyi orders the officers to enforce the directive by President Museveni as issued during the Parliamentary address on 20th June 2018
Police to Enforce Ban On Wearing Hoods
Police directive to all RPCs and Docs on motorists and drivers wearing hoods Login to license this image from 1$.
