Police to First Clear Campaign Venues - EC

In short
When asked whether the Police will not use this to deny candidate permission to hold campaign meetings, Byabakama said, this will not happen because during the time of elections, the Public Order Management Act which the police uses to regulate meetings, doesn’t apply.
Police to First Clear Campaign Venues - EC7 Aug 2020, 15:47 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elecctions
Mentioned: simon byabakama mugenyi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.