Okello Emmanuel
08:42

Police to Foot Medical Bills of Child injured by Stray Bullet Top story

9 Jan 2023, 08:34 Comments 418 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
The child who was injured by a stray bullet fired by flying squad.

In short
Kyokuhaire was injured on Tuesday afternoon when Flying squad operatives from the Albertine regional police headquarters opened fire as they pursued suspected vehicle thieves who were traveling in a Toyota Wish registration number UBB 533X.

 

