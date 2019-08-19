Police to Open National CCTV Archive Centre in December

In short

Kasingye says that the storied building will have officers monitoring all CCTV security cameras installed in Kampala City and other major towns like Masaka, Mbarara, Mbale, Gulu, Arua and Fort portal. He adds that the monitoring centre that was opened by President Yoweri Museveni, last year, will be retained as the control unit for the Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area.