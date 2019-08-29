Joan Akello
07:47

Police to Probe Bayport, Platinum Credit Over Fraudulent Loan Disbursement

29 Aug 2019, 07:37 Comments 267 Views Parliament Misc Report

In short
Bahati noted after investigations were conducted and concluded by Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority-UMRA, police needs to intervene and investigate the signatures on the loan agreements. UMRA confirmed that the complainants had indeed received money on their respective accounts.

 

Tagged with: Agago civil servants uganda microfinace regulatort authority umra

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.