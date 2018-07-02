In short
Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima says different commanders have already been briefed on actions that need to be taken including appreciating their security and safety needs, improving their security in terms of deployment and guiding them on their personal security and safety.
Besigye, Lukwago to Get Extra Security from Police
A screen short of the socia media threat against Lukwago, Besigye and Bobi Wine Login to license this image from 1$.
