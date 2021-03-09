Police to Stay Guarding Kasango’s Body Until Families Agree on Burial

In short
Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said police shall not leave A-Plus premises purposely to avoid a clash between Tororo and Tooro families fighting over Kasango's body.
Police to Stay Guarding Kasango’s Body Until Families Agree on Burial9 Mar 2021, 07:51 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Rose Kabise. Bob Kasango. Nice Bitarabeh
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.