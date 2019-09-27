Kasensero Landing Site Community Trained in Marine Rescue

In short
Elly Walusimbi, the Community Liaisons Officer at the Police Fire and Rescue department, says the intervention is intended to train members of the community that can respond to both fire and water accidents in the different parts of the country.
Kasensero Landing Site Community Trained in Marine Rescue27 Sep 2019, 13:32 Comments 107 Views Kasensero Landing Site, Uganda Education Health Lifestyle Updates
Tagged with: Elly Walusimbi, the Community Liaisons Officer at the Police Fire and Rescue department, Police train Community Marine Life Saver Water Safety Campaign fishing at kasensero landing site swim safe uganda
Mentioned: Police Department of Fire and Rescue Services Swim Safe Uganda Uganda Police Force Marine Unit
