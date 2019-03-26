Police Trucks Used to Transport Marble Stones in Karamoja

In short
URN area reporters have learnt that some of the stones are carried on behalf of one of the police bosses in Kampala. The sources however, declined to divulge details about the alleged police boss involved in marble trade.
Police Trucks Used to Transport Marble Stones in Karamoja26 Mar 2019, 07:28 Comments 144 Views Moroto, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Driver of the police truck UP 2375 covering the truck loaded with marble stones at Mt. Moroto Regional Police Headquarters.
