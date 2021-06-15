Kato Joseph
18:59

Police Undecided on Charges Against Golfers Arrested for Violating Covid-19 Orders

15 Jun 2021, 18:53 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CP Fred Enanga -Police Spokesperson

CP Fred Enanga -Police Spokesperson

In short
Although Commissioner of Police, Fred Enanga and Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed the operation conducted at Golf Course Hotel, they have flatly refused to reveal names of people who were arrested violating Covid-19 orders.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Golf Course hote

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.