Police Units Lie Idle In Lamwo

Joachin Ocan Opoka, the Lokung Sub County LC III Chairperson told URN in an interview that they have been operating without police officers for the past two and half years, yet their houses were constructed.
Joachin Ocan Opoka, shows the Police Uniports that were erected but never occupied by police officers at Lokung Subcounty Headquarters Lamwo District. Photo By Julius Ocungi
