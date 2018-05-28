Police Unsure of Cause of Kiryandongo Bus Accident

In short
The police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, says that police will not rely on the account of the eye witnesses. He explains that police officers from the traffic department had been dispatched to the scene of the accident to establish the exact cause
Police Unsure of Cause of Kiryandongo Bus Accident28 May 2018, 14:47 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Picture of the wreckage caused by the Gaagaa bus fatal accident in Kiryadongo
