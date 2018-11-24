Police, UPDF Clash over Operation against Illegal Timber Dealers

In short
Heavily armed UPDF soldiers stormed timber stores in Butimba village, Rukungiri municipality on Saturday morning, and started impounding timber, which they said was illegally lumbered from Kalinzu Forest Reserve in Bushenyi district.
Police, UPDF Clash over Operation against Illegal Timber Dealers24 Nov 2018, 19:35 Comments 139 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Environment Analysis
Some of the timber in question loaded in a truck at Rukungiri police station Login to license this image from 1$.
