In short
Ssempala Kigozi, the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner-RDC notes that the deployment is intended to maintain stability in the by-election and secure the President’s visit to the district today to drum support for the NRM candidate, Andrew Muwonge.
Police, UPDF Deploy Heavily in Kayunga Ahead of By-election
14 Dec 2021
