Police Use Tear Gas To Separate NRM and FDC Supporters in Bunyangabu

In short
NRM district flag bearers were having a joint meeting in the area when FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi arrived and challenged police why they were allowing the gathering to continue when those attending did not have face masks and there was no hand washing facility.
Police Use Tear Gas To Separate NRM and FDC Supporters in Bunyangabu22 Dec 2020, 18:14 Comments 164 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Presidential Race Breaking news
In short
