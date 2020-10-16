Kimbowa Ivan
08:14

Police Use Teargas to Stop Processions in Kayunga, Mukono

16 Oct 2020, 08:13 Comments 93 Views Kayunga, Uganda Politics Parliament Security Report
Nantaba in a procession after nomination exercise at Kayunga district.

Nantaba in a procession after nomination exercise at Kayunga district.

In short
Nantaba had organised a procession of more than 30 vehicles and about 100 motorcycles, to take her through the streets of Kayunga, in disregard of guidelines issued by both the Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Health to control crowds,

 

Tagged with: Police Use Tire gas to Stop Nantaba, Kagimu Procession in Kayunga and Mukono
Mentioned: Kayunga District Procession mukono municipality

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.